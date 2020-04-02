-$0.22 EPS Expected for Timkensteel Corp (NYSE:TMST) This Quarter

Analysts expect Timkensteel Corp (NYSE:TMST) to report ($0.22) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Timkensteel’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.03) and the lowest is ($0.32). Timkensteel posted earnings per share of $0.09 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 344.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Timkensteel will report full year earnings of ($1.06) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.72) to ($0.30). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.32) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.82) to $0.10. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Timkensteel.

Timkensteel (NYSE:TMST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $226.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.60 million. Timkensteel had a negative net margin of 7.40% and a negative return on equity of 3.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.89) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have commented on TMST. ValuEngine raised shares of Timkensteel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Timkensteel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Timkensteel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TMST. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Timkensteel by 262.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 5,230 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Timkensteel by 139.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,369 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 5,461 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Timkensteel during the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in Timkensteel during the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Timkensteel by 1,798.1% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 14,259 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.79% of the company’s stock.

TMST traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.14. 216,906 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 317,156. Timkensteel has a 12-month low of $2.80 and a 12-month high of $11.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.57 and a 200 day moving average of $6.06. The firm has a market cap of $137.74 million, a P/E ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products worldwide. The company offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets; and precision steel components, as well as supplies machining and thermal treatment services. It also manages raw material recycling programs.

