-$0.25 EPS Expected for BioSig Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:BSGM) This Quarter

Analysts expect BioSig Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:BSGM) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.25) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for BioSig Technologies’ earnings. BioSig Technologies posted earnings of ($0.33) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BioSig Technologies will report full year earnings of ($0.90) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.50) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for BioSig Technologies.

BSGM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of BioSig Technologies in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of BioSig Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of BioSig Technologies by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 264,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 39,403 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of BioSig Technologies by 105.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 8,124 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioSig Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $145,000. Mayo Clinic bought a new stake in shares of BioSig Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,199,000. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BioSig Technologies by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 196,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 7,254 shares in the last quarter. 13.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BSGM stock opened at $4.02 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.03, a current ratio of 6.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. BioSig Technologies has a 52 week low of $2.36 and a 52 week high of $9.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.80 and its 200 day moving average is $5.86.

BioSig Technologies Company Profile

BioSig Technologies, Inc, a development stage medical device company, engages in developing a proprietary biomedical signal processing technology platform to extract information from physiologic signals. Its product is PURE (Precise Uninterrupted Real-time evaluation of Electrograms) EP System, a surface electrocardiogram and intracardiac multichannel recording and analysis system that acquires, processes, and displays electrocardiogram and electrograms required during electrophysiology studies and catheter ablation procedures.

