-$0.31 Earnings Per Share Expected for Eyenovia Inc (NASDAQ:EYEN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Eyenovia Inc (NASDAQ:EYEN) to announce ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Eyenovia’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.33) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.30). Eyenovia reported earnings of ($0.50) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Eyenovia will report full year earnings of ($1.15) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.35) to ($0.96). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.94) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.26) to ($0.64). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Eyenovia.

Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.02.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EYEN shares. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eyenovia in a research note on Sunday, January 26th. ValuEngine cut shares of Eyenovia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eyenovia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Eyenovia from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of Eyenovia from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.92.

In other news, CEO Tsontcho Ianchulev bought 82,431 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.27 per share, for a total transaction of $187,118.37. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 508,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,154,701.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Stuart M. Grant bought 903,240 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.06 per share, with a total value of $1,860,674.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 43.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Eyenovia stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eyenovia Inc (NASDAQ:EYEN) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Eyenovia at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 7.13% of the company’s stock.

Eyenovia stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.66. 33,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,744. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 1.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.66. Eyenovia has a 12 month low of $1.11 and a 12 month high of $6.98.

Eyenovia, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing a pipeline of ophthalmology products in the United States. It is developing MicroProst, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of chronic angle closure glaucoma; MicroStat, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of mydriasis; MicroTears for the treatment of dry eye; and MicroPine for the treatment of myopia.

