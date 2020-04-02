-$0.37 Earnings Per Share Expected for Global Eagle Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:ENT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Global Eagle Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:ENT) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.37) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Global Eagle Entertainment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.31). Global Eagle Entertainment reported earnings per share of ($0.41) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Global Eagle Entertainment will report full year earnings of ($1.68) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.73) to ($1.63). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.51) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Global Eagle Entertainment.

Global Eagle Entertainment (NASDAQ:ENT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $162.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.46 million.

A number of brokerages have commented on ENT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Global Eagle Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Global Eagle Entertainment in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Global Eagle Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Global Eagle Entertainment stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Global Eagle Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:ENT) by 851.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 146,286 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 130,915 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.16% of Global Eagle Entertainment worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 58.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ENT traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.12. 1,839,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 894,797. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $14.65 million, a P/E ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.83. Global Eagle Entertainment has a 1 year low of $0.06 and a 1 year high of $1.34.

About Global Eagle Entertainment

Global Eagle Entertainment Inc provides media and satellite-based connectivity to enterprise, consumer, and government markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Media & Content and Connectivity. The Media & Content buys, produces, manages, distributes, and provides post-production services and wholly-owned and licensed media content, video and music programming, advertising, applications, and video games for and to the airline, maritime, and other away from home non-theatrical markets.

