$0.47 Earnings Per Share Expected for Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) to post earnings of $0.47 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Graco’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.43 and the highest is $0.50. Graco also posted earnings per share of $0.47 during the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Graco will report full year earnings of $1.88 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.54 to $2.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.77 to $2.16. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Graco.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.09. Graco had a return on equity of 34.45% and a net margin of 20.89%. The company had revenue of $412.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GGG shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Graco in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded Graco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Graco from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Graco from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on Graco from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Graco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.25.

In related news, insider Mark D. Eberlein sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.05, for a total transaction of $784,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,023,585.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Bernard J. Moreau sold 102,949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.55, for a total value of $5,409,969.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 56,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,989,306.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 389,886 shares of company stock worth $21,167,849 in the last 90 days. 4.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Graco by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 127,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,611,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Graco in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Graco by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 265,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,230,000 after buying an additional 3,166 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Graco by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 90,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,731,000 after buying an additional 1,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Graco by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 67,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,118,000 after buying an additional 9,002 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GGG opened at $45.51 on Thursday. Graco has a 52-week low of $38.43 and a 52-week high of $56.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.91 and its 200-day moving average is $49.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.77. The firm has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.76, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.92.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Investors of record on Monday, April 20th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 17th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.84%.

About Graco

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies division, Industrial Products division and Process division.

