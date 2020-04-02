$0.50 EPS Expected for EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) will announce earnings of $0.50 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for EnPro Industries’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.56 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.43. EnPro Industries reported earnings of $0.72 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 30.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that EnPro Industries will report full-year earnings of $2.94 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $3.13. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $3.30. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover EnPro Industries.

Get EnPro Industries alerts:

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $286.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.70 million. EnPro Industries had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 8.84%. EnPro Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EnPro Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

In related news, CAO Steven R. Bower purchased 2,075 shares of EnPro Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $45.95 per share, for a total transaction of $95,346.25. Following the purchase, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,474.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EnPro Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of EnPro Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of EnPro Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of EnPro Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of EnPro Industries by 36,480.0% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EnPro Industries stock opened at $38.71 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $852.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. EnPro Industries has a 12-month low of $30.04 and a 12-month high of $75.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.95.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. This is an increase from EnPro Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 3rd. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.81%.

EnPro Industries Company Profile

EnPro Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets engineered industrial products worldwide. The company's Sealing Products segment offers metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; dynamic seals; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; flange sealing and isolation products; pipeline casing spacers/isolators; casing end seals; and modular sealing systems for sealing pipeline penetrations.

Read More: What is Compound Interest?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EnPro Industries (NPO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for EnPro Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnPro Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.