$0.55 EPS Expected for Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) will report earnings of $0.55 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Coherent’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.51 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.60. Coherent posted earnings per share of $1.61 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 65.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Coherent will report full year earnings of $4.37 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.04 to $4.54. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $8.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.42 to $9.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Coherent.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $320.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.53 million. Coherent had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS.

COHR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $178.00 price target on shares of Coherent in a report on Monday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coherent from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Coherent in a report on Friday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Coherent in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Coherent in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Coherent currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:COHR opened at $99.75 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $124.48 and its 200 day moving average is $149.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 4.38. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.76 and a beta of 1.85. Coherent has a fifty-two week low of $78.21 and a fifty-two week high of $178.08.

In other news, Director Stephen A. Skaggs sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.23, for a total value of $75,615.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,892,492.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mark Stewart Sobey sold 3,322 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.21, for a total transaction of $582,047.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,624 shares of company stock worth $1,498,925. Insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of Coherent by 129.6% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 163 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Coherent in the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. First Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Coherent by 401.4% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 366 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Coherent in the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Robecosam AG increased its position in shares of Coherent by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 150,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. 99.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, OEM Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.

