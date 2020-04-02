$0.56 Earnings Per Share Expected for DISH Network Corp (NASDAQ:DISH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect DISH Network Corp (NASDAQ:DISH) to post earnings of $0.56 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for DISH Network’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.41 and the highest is $0.65. DISH Network posted earnings of $0.65 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 13.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, May 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DISH Network will report full-year earnings of $2.25 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $2.52. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.96 to $2.29. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow DISH Network.

Get DISH Network alerts:

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. DISH Network had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. DISH Network’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis.

DISH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of DISH Network in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Pivotal Research upgraded DISH Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their target price on DISH Network from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.77.

Shares of NASDAQ:DISH opened at $18.70 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. DISH Network has a 52-week low of $17.09 and a 52-week high of $44.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.85. The company has a market capitalization of $10.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.28.

In related news, VP Kyle J. Kiser sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.18, for a total transaction of $331,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,289 shares in the company, valued at $938,629.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Kyle J. Kiser sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.26, for a total value of $408,510.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,789 shares in the company, valued at $447,515.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,500 shares of company stock worth $817,170 over the last 90 days. 53.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DISH Network Company Profile

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

Read More: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DISH Network (DISH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DISH Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DISH Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.