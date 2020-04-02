0Chain (ZCN) One Day Volume Hits $1,335.00

0Chain (CURRENCY:ZCN) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. 0Chain has a market capitalization of $1.14 million and approximately $1,335.00 worth of 0Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, 0Chain has traded 47.9% lower against the US dollar. One 0Chain token can currently be purchased for about $0.0284 or 0.00000416 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex, IDEX and Bilaxy.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get 0Chain alerts:

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000124 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002864 BTC.

AERUM (XRM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PHANTOM (XPH) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

0Chain Token Profile

0Chain (CRYPTO:ZCN) is a token. Its launch date was May 31st, 2018. 0Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,117,166 tokens. The Reddit community for 0Chain is /r/0chain. 0Chain’s official Twitter account is @0costcloud. 0Chain’s official website is 0chain.net. The official message board for 0Chain is medium.com/0chain.

0Chain Token Trading

0Chain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Ethfinex and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 0Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for 0Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 0Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.