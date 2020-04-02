0x Price Down 1.6% This Week (ZRX)

0x (CURRENCY:ZRX) traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. In the last week, 0x has traded down 1.6% against the US dollar. One 0x token can now be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00002272 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex, ZB.COM, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and GOPAX. 0x has a total market capitalization of $101.26 million and approximately $15.94 million worth of 0x was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002626 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014645 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $177.52 or 0.02595448 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.19 or 0.00192774 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00046032 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00034013 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000176 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About 0x

0x was first traded on August 15th, 2017. 0x’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 651,704,448 tokens. 0x’s official Twitter account is @0xproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. 0x’s official website is 0xproject.com. The Reddit community for 0x is /r/0xProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling 0x

0x can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Iquant, Ethfinex, FCoin, Zebpay, HitBTC, Huobi, Fatbtc, Poloniex, Coinone, ZB.COM, Koinex, Bittrex, Bilaxy, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Binance, IDEX, Tokenomy, Hotbit, BitBay, Bithumb, Liqui, AirSwap, DigiFinex, GOPAX, WazirX, Vebitcoin, OKEx, OTCBTC, Mercatox, Radar Relay, C2CX, Crex24, Gate.io, BitMart, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Kucoin, Independent Reserve, DDEX, ABCC, Upbit, Bitbns, Livecoin, CoinTiger, Gatecoin and Cobinhood. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0x directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0x should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 0x using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

