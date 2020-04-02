0xcert (ZXC) Price Hits $0.0011 on Top Exchanges

0xcert (CURRENCY:ZXC) traded up 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. During the last week, 0xcert has traded 30.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One 0xcert token can currently be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, BitForex, Hotbit and Bilaxy. 0xcert has a total market cap of $361,587.81 and approximately $47,973.00 worth of 0xcert was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get 0xcert alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00050768 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000710 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $304.08 or 0.04454486 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00066943 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00036782 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00006100 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00014566 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00010502 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003350 BTC.

About 0xcert

0xcert is a token. Its launch date was July 9th, 2018. 0xcert’s total supply is 499,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 342,526,334 tokens. The official message board for 0xcert is medium.com/0xcert. The official website for 0xcert is 0xcert.org. The Reddit community for 0xcert is /r/0xcert and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. 0xcert’s official Twitter account is @0xcert and its Facebook page is accessible here.

0xcert Token Trading

0xcert can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, BitForex, IDEX and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xcert directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0xcert should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 0xcert using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for 0xcert Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 0xcert and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.