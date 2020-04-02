$1.03 Earnings Per Share Expected for AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.03 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for AutoNation’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.83 to $1.16. AutoNation reported earnings of $1.05 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, April 24th.

On average, analysts expect that AutoNation will report full year earnings of $4.24 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $5.22. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $5.47. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for AutoNation.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.53 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 2.11%. AutoNation’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AN. Cfra lowered their target price on AutoNation from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. TheStreet downgraded AutoNation from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AutoNation from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $54.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on AutoNation from $40.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AutoNation in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.75.

NYSE:AN opened at $26.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.58. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.92. AutoNation has a 52-week low of $20.59 and a 52-week high of $53.19.

In other news, Director Robert R. Grusky sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.06, for a total value of $240,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,149,291.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 173,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.41, for a total value of $7,887,762.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 437,424 shares of company stock worth $19,820,268. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AN. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of AutoNation by 11.5% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 239,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,151,000 after purchasing an additional 24,749 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of AutoNation by 8.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 56,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,843,000 after buying an additional 4,547 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the third quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $418,000. Finally, Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of AutoNation by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 366,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,816,000 after buying an additional 60,494 shares during the period. 65.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AutoNation

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

