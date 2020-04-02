$1.14 EPS Expected for Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) to post $1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Verisk Analytics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.10 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.18. Verisk Analytics reported earnings per share of $1.03 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Verisk Analytics will report full-year earnings of $4.89 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.57 to $5.02. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.35 to $5.55. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Verisk Analytics.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $676.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $670.50 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 33.49% and a net margin of 17.26%. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $180.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $184.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.57.

In other Verisk Analytics news, COO Mark V. Anquillare sold 26,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.25, for a total transaction of $3,970,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 87,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,276,120. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Vincent De P. Mccarthy sold 3,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.03, for a total transaction of $585,440.73. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 36,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,977,168.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 91,464 shares of company stock valued at $14,837,267. Company insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VRSK. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Equitec Specialists LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 89.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verisk Analytics stock opened at $140.78 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $153.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $23.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.95, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.64. Verisk Analytics has a fifty-two week low of $116.61 and a fifty-two week high of $171.73.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is currently 24.66%.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and various other fields.

