$1.17 Billion in Sales Expected for Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) will announce $1.17 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Hasbro’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.26 billion and the lowest is $1.06 billion. Hasbro reported sales of $732.51 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 59.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Hasbro will report full year sales of $6.20 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.06 billion to $6.25 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $6.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.39 billion to $6.55 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Hasbro.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Hasbro had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 25.57%. Hasbro’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.33 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Hasbro from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. BidaskClub raised shares of Hasbro from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Hasbro from to in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Hasbro from to in a research note on Monday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hasbro currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.82.

In other news, EVP Stephen J. Davis sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total transaction of $1,365,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,488,124.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 9.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Hasbro by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,177,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,708,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834,636 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Hasbro by 80.4% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,561,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,946,000 after purchasing an additional 2,924,409 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Hasbro by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,321,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,036,000 after purchasing an additional 302,993 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC increased its holdings in Hasbro by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 5,038,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,144,000 after purchasing an additional 306,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Hasbro by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,651,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,684,000 after purchasing an additional 140,717 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hasbro stock opened at $70.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a PE ratio of 17.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.21. Hasbro has a twelve month low of $41.33 and a twelve month high of $126.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $74.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.99. The company has a current ratio of 5.37, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

