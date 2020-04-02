$1.28 Earnings Per Share Expected for South State Corp (NASDAQ:SSB) This Quarter

Analysts expect South State Corp (NASDAQ:SSB) to post earnings of $1.28 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for South State’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.24 and the highest is $1.36. South State reported earnings of $1.26 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that South State will report full-year earnings of $5.08 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.73 to $5.51. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $5.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.24 to $6.37. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover South State.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $162.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.15 million. South State had a net margin of 25.39% and a return on equity of 8.26%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SSB shares. ValuEngine cut shares of South State from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of South State from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of South State from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of South State from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of South State from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.00.

In other South State news, Director Robert H. Demere, Jr. purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $59.27 per share, with a total value of $177,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,086,840.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SSB. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in South State during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in South State by 224.7% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in South State during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in South State during the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in South State in the 4th quarter worth approximately $191,000. 81.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SSB opened at $55.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $67.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.82. South State has a 1 year low of $51.47 and a 1 year high of $88.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

About South State

South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking services, mortgage lending services, trust and wealth management services, and consumer finance loans. The company accepts demand deposits, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and other time deposits; and offers lending and credit card, and ATM processing services.

