$1.43 Billion in Sales Expected for Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) will report sales of $1.43 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Commercial Metals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.55 billion and the lowest is $1.30 billion. Commercial Metals posted sales of $1.61 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 11.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, June 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Commercial Metals will report full year sales of $5.41 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.26 billion to $5.57 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $5.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.82 billion to $6.13 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Commercial Metals.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 19.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Commercial Metals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Citigroup raised shares of Commercial Metals to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Commercial Metals from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Commercial Metals from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Commercial Metals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Commercial Metals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.61.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new stake in Commercial Metals during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in Commercial Metals by 427.9% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,727 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 3,021 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Commercial Metals by 247.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,185 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 2,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in Commercial Metals by 335.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,079 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 3,912 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

CMC opened at $15.49 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 2.11. Commercial Metals has a fifty-two week low of $10.76 and a fifty-two week high of $24.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.93, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. Commercial Metals’s payout ratio is 23.08%.

Commercial Metals Company Profile

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and markets steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Recycling, Americas Mills, Americas Fabrication, and International Mill. The Americas Recycling segment processes and sells scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

