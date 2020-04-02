$1.51 Earnings Per Share Expected for Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL) will announce earnings of $1.51 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Charles River Laboratories Intl.’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.40 and the highest is $1.58. Charles River Laboratories Intl. posted earnings of $1.40 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories Intl. will report full-year earnings of $7.15 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.09 to $7.61. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $8.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.37 to $8.93. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Charles River Laboratories Intl..

Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The medical research company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.18. Charles River Laboratories Intl. had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 9.61%. The company had revenue of $691.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently commented on CRL. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $143.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $151.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Charles River Laboratories Intl. in a report on Monday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective (up previously from $165.00) on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $200.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.39.

Shares of NYSE CRL opened at $119.61 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Charles River Laboratories Intl. has a twelve month low of $95.58 and a twelve month high of $179.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $145.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.89. The stock has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.04.

In related news, CFO David Ross Smith sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.29, for a total transaction of $766,305.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,978 shares in the company, valued at $3,742,633.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James C. Foster sold 44,303 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.70, for a total value of $7,385,310.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 313,054 shares in the company, valued at $52,186,101.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,085 shares of company stock worth $11,930,124 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. during the fourth quarter worth about $78,648,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,910,814 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $291,896,000 after buying an additional 353,231 shares during the period. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT purchased a new position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. during the fourth quarter worth about $32,215,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 66.0% during the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 396,692 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $60,599,000 after buying an additional 157,716 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 1,215.7% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 156,872 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $23,964,000 after purchasing an additional 144,949 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories Intl.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

