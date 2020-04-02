$1.52 Billion in Sales Expected for Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ:SFM) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ:SFM) to report $1.52 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Sprouts Farmers Market’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.56 billion and the lowest is $1.50 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market posted sales of $1.41 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market will report full year sales of $6.13 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.11 billion to $6.16 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $6.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.30 billion to $6.47 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Sprouts Farmers Market.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 26.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SFM. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.25.

Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock opened at $18.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.22. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 12-month low of $13.00 and a 12-month high of $24.06.

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, Director Lawrence Molloy bought 5,000 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.05 per share, with a total value of $65,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Dan J. Sanders sold 5,506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.58, for a total transaction of $91,289.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,974.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 62,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian raised its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 31,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 32,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 290,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 0.7% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 188,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter. 92.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, a healthy grocery store, provides fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. Its stores offer fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, baked goods, dairy products, frozen foods, beer and wine, natural body care and household items.

