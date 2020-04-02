$1.73 Billion in Sales Expected for Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) will report sales of $1.73 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Fourteen analysts have made estimates for Teck Resources’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.54 billion and the highest is $1.84 billion. Teck Resources posted sales of $2.34 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Teck Resources will report full year sales of $7.63 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.09 billion to $8.36 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $8.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.63 billion to $9.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Teck Resources.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.04). Teck Resources had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 2.79%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TECK shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Teck Resources from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Teck Resources from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.50 price objective on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. CIBC cut their price objective on Teck Resources from $34.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on Teck Resources in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teck Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.15.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Teck Resources by 47.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 60,907.1% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 8,527 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TECK opened at $7.08 on Thursday. Teck Resources has a fifty-two week low of $5.60 and a fifty-two week high of $25.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.70 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.59.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.0377 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 6.76%.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

