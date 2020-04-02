$1.77 Billion in Sales Expected for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) will report sales of $1.77 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Advanced Micro Devices’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.85 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.72 billion. Advanced Micro Devices reported sales of $1.27 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 39.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices will report full year sales of $8.63 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.35 billion to $8.77 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $10.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.68 billion to $11.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Advanced Micro Devices.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 26.22% and a net margin of 5.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share.

AMD has been the topic of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $37.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, March 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Summer Street upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Friday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.24.

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 150,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.94, for a total transaction of $8,091,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,753,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,532,959.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 17,922 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total value of $983,917.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,354,280.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 242,922 shares of company stock valued at $12,930,668 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 77.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 28,374,656 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,301,262,000 after purchasing an additional 12,391,142 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $407,296,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $790,311,000. GQG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 14,550.1% in the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 4,605,562 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $211,303,000 after acquiring an additional 4,574,125 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 629.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,611,726 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $211,494,000 after acquiring an additional 3,979,931 shares during the period. 68.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $43.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $53.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Advanced Micro Devices has a 12 month low of $25.83 and a 12 month high of $59.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.42.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

