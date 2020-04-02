$12.15 Million in Sales Expected for County Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:ICBK) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that County Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:ICBK) will report $12.15 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for County Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $12.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $12.19 million. County Bancorp posted sales of $13.31 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 8.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that County Bancorp will report full-year sales of $48.92 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $48.64 million to $49.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $50.92 million, with estimates ranging from $50.23 million to $51.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover County Bancorp.

County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.03). County Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 20.64%. The business had revenue of $13.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.22 million.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ICBK. Stephens lowered County Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 19th. DA Davidson lowered County Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 27th. Hovde Group upgraded County Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine upgraded County Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet lowered County Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.17.

In other news, Director Gary J. Ziegelbauer sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.23, for a total value of $302,875.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 372,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,035,512.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jacob Eisen purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.50 per share, for a total transaction of $36,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,960.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of County Bancorp by 330.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in County Bancorp by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 2,032 shares in the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp acquired a new stake in County Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Legacy Private Trust Co. grew its position in County Bancorp by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 17,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 4,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in County Bancorp by 362.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 23,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 32,271 shares in the last quarter. 27.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICBK opened at $18.47 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. County Bancorp has a 1 year low of $13.55 and a 1 year high of $27.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.07. The firm has a market cap of $115.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 0.71.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were given a $0.07 dividend. This is an increase from County Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. County Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.86%.

County Bancorp

County Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Community Bank that provides a range of consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries primarily in northeastern and central Wisconsin. The company accepts demand interest bearing and noninterest bearing, money market deposit, NOW, checking, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

