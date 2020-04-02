$120.51 Million in Sales Expected for Retail Properties of America Inc (NYSE:RPAI) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Retail Properties of America Inc (NYSE:RPAI) will announce $120.51 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Retail Properties of America’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $118.23 million and the highest is $122.65 million. Retail Properties of America reported sales of $122.70 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Retail Properties of America will report full year sales of $484.73 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $471.26 million to $500.18 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $503.93 million, with estimates ranging from $487.96 million to $529.25 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Retail Properties of America.

Get Retail Properties of America alerts:

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $120.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.66 million. Retail Properties of America had a return on equity of 2.45% and a net margin of 6.73%. Retail Properties of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Compass Point downgraded shares of Retail Properties of America from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Retail Properties of America in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Retail Properties of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Retail Properties of America from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Retail Properties of America from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

Retail Properties of America stock opened at $4.73 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.94 and a 200-day moving average of $12.06. Retail Properties of America has a one year low of $2.87 and a one year high of $14.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.56 and a beta of 0.77.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a $0.166 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.04%. Retail Properties of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.11%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Retail Properties of America by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 478,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,410,000 after purchasing an additional 62,831 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Retail Properties of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,683,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Retail Properties of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $191,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Retail Properties of America by 90.0% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 106,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 50,411 shares during the period. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Retail Properties of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $502,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

About Retail Properties of America

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned 105 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.1 million square feet.

Recommended Story: What is a Stop Order?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Retail Properties of America (RPAI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Retail Properties of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Properties of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.