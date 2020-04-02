147,074 Shares in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Acquired by DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 147,074 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,600,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Security National Trust Co. purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 1,074.1% in the fourth quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 681 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

In other Delta Air Lines news, COO W Gilbert West sold 8,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.18, for a total value of $514,866.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 57,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,422,616.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 976,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.40 per share, with a total value of $45,309,924.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 980,532 shares of company stock valued at $45,522,339. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Delta Air Lines from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Buckingham Research raised their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $62.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.05.

Shares of NYSE DAL opened at $23.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.75. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.10 and a 1-year high of $63.44. The company has a market cap of $18.26 billion, a PE ratio of 3.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.59.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The transportation company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.30. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 33.32% and a net margin of 10.14%. The company had revenue of $11.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. Delta Air Lines’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were issued a $0.4025 dividend. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 19th.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

