1,530,402 Shares in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Purchased by Norges Bank

Norges Bank bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,530,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,649,000. Norges Bank owned about 0.99% of Stanley Black & Decker at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SWK. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 65.3% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 238,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,478,000 after purchasing an additional 94,102 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 406,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,596,000 after purchasing an additional 2,522 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,012,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $170,000. Institutional investors own 87.34% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays cut shares of Stanley Black & Decker to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $161.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Buckingham Research raised their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $157.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $116.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Stanley Black & Decker currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.93.

Shares of SWK stock traded up $2.45 on Thursday, hitting $94.58. 414,655 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,687,998. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.59. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a one year low of $70.00 and a one year high of $173.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.46.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 8.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.86%.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

