$154.30 Million in Sales Expected for New Relic Inc (NYSE:NEWR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that New Relic Inc (NYSE:NEWR) will announce sales of $154.30 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for New Relic’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $157.60 million and the lowest is $149.97 million. New Relic reported sales of $132.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that New Relic will report full-year sales of $594.00 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $589.82 million to $597.40 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $684.23 million, with estimates ranging from $636.92 million to $720.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for New Relic.

Get New Relic alerts:

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.35. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 13.19% and a negative net margin of 13.67%. The company had revenue of $153.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NEWR. BMO Capital Markets lowered New Relic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of New Relic in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on New Relic from to in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on New Relic from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of New Relic in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. New Relic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.94.

In other news, CEO Lewis Cirne sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.24, for a total value of $2,143,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Sachleben sold 1,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.97, for a total value of $101,819.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 45,170 shares of company stock worth $2,821,095. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vision Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of New Relic by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,787 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $709,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in New Relic by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,268 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in New Relic by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,017 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,710,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its holdings in New Relic by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 7,087 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in New Relic during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 83.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Relic stock opened at $44.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 2.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of -33.52 and a beta of 1.07. New Relic has a 52 week low of $33.49 and a 52 week high of $108.91.

About New Relic

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides various digital products worldwide. Its cloud-based platform and suite of products include New Relic Platform, which enable organizations to collect, store, and analyze data. The company offers New Relic Application Performance Management that provides visibility into the performance and usage of server-based applications, such as data pertaining to response time, transaction throughput, error rates, top transactions, and user satisfaction; New Relic Mobile, which provides code-level visibility into the performance and health of mobile applications running on the iOS and Android mobile operating systems; and New Relic Browser that monitors the page view experiences of actual end-users for desktop and mobile browser-based applications.

Read More: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on New Relic (NEWR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for New Relic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Relic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.