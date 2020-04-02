$159.44 Million in Sales Expected for Inovalon Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:INOV) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Inovalon Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:INOV) will post $159.44 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Inovalon’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $159.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $160.04 million. Inovalon reported sales of $145.49 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Inovalon will report full-year sales of $703.29 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $699.00 million to $706.65 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $764.48 million, with estimates ranging from $745.60 million to $777.32 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Inovalon.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $173.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.18 million. Inovalon had a net margin of 1.13% and a return on equity of 9.12%. The company’s revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Inovalon from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Inovalon in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inovalon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Inovalon from $17.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Inovalon from to in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Inovalon presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.88.

In other Inovalon news, President Robert A. Wychulis sold 16,071 shares of Inovalon stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.19, for a total value of $308,402.49. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 277,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,321,809.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Keith R. Dunleavy purchased 30,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.61 per share, for a total transaction of $619,763.31. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 567,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,687,230.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 50.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Inovalon by 57.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 786,713 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,806,000 after buying an additional 286,462 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Inovalon by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,023,270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,257,000 after buying an additional 40,482 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Inovalon by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 105,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. AXA purchased a new stake in shares of Inovalon during the fourth quarter valued at $467,000. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Inovalon during the fourth quarter valued at $313,000. 33.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:INOV opened at $16.09 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 402.25 and a beta of 0.60. Inovalon has a 52 week low of $11.50 and a 52 week high of $22.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.34 and a 200 day moving average of $17.80.

Inovalon Company Profile

Inovalon Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides cloud-based platforms empowering data-driven healthcare. It operates the Inovalon ONE Platform, a cloud-based platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights.

