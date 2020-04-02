$177.30 Million in Sales Expected for LendingClub Corp (NYSE:LC) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that LendingClub Corp (NYSE:LC) will report $177.30 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for LendingClub’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $179.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $175.00 million. LendingClub posted sales of $174.42 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that LendingClub will report full year sales of $801.20 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $782.90 million to $810.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $855.37 million, with estimates ranging from $847.00 million to $860.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover LendingClub.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The credit services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. LendingClub had a negative net margin of 4.05% and a positive return on equity of 0.25%. The company had revenue of $188.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. LendingClub’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis.

LC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Maxim Group cut their price target on shares of LendingClub from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LendingClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. LendingClub presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

In other LendingClub news, CFO Thomas W. Casey acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.11 per share, for a total transaction of $50,550.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 94,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $958,195.47. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,700 shares of company stock valued at $65,132. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LC. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in LendingClub by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,732 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in LendingClub by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,515 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in LendingClub by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 105,447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after buying an additional 2,096 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its holdings in LendingClub by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 28,588 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 2,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its holdings in LendingClub by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 39,328 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 2,517 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

LC stock opened at $7.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 7.79 and a quick ratio of 5.39. LendingClub has a one year low of $7.01 and a one year high of $18.85. The stock has a market cap of $697.95 million, a PE ratio of -19.49 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.30.

LendingClub Company Profile

LendingClub Corporation operates an online lending marketplace platform that connects borrowers and investors in the United States. The company's marketplace facilitates various types of loan products for consumers and small businesses, including unsecured personal loans, unsecured education and patient installment loans, auto refinance loans, and small business loans.

