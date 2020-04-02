1,823,946 Shares in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) Purchased by Norges Bank

Norges Bank bought a new stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,823,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $218,399,000. Norges Bank owned about 0.87% of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,642,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,900,778,000 after purchasing an additional 229,679 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 80.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,161,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $977,260,000 after purchasing an additional 3,637,334 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 202.5% in the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 6,537,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $782,850,000 after purchasing an additional 4,376,547 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 117.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,221,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $625,279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,083,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $488,193,000 after purchasing an additional 227,564 shares during the last quarter.

In other DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $37,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew Power sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $1,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,750,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 69,936 shares of company stock worth $9,325,196. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

DLR traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $135.03. 525,547 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,592,199. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a 12-month low of $105.00 and a 12-month high of $143.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $130.13 and a 200 day moving average of $125.14. The firm has a market cap of $36.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $1.12. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a net margin of 18.07% and a return on equity of 5.79%. The firm had revenue of $787.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $793.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were given a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 16th. This is an increase from DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.37%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $142.00 price objective on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a report on Monday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $132.00 price objective on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a report on Monday, February 17th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $141.00 in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.57.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH Company Profile

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

