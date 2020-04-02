$19.17 Billion in Sales Expected for JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) This Quarter

Analysts expect that JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) will report sales of $19.17 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for JD.Com’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $19.25 billion and the lowest is $19.11 billion. JD.Com posted sales of $18.04 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, May 8th.

On average, analysts expect that JD.Com will report full year sales of $96.89 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $94.44 billion to $98.83 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $116.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $112.83 billion to $122.96 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for JD.Com.

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The information services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.57. The business had revenue of $170.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.73 billion. JD.Com had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 2.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS.

JD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on JD.Com from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on JD.Com from to in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Benchmark boosted their price objective on JD.Com from $42.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded JD.Com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on JD.Com from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.27.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in JD.Com by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,652 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the period. Trivest Advisors Ltd purchased a new position in JD.Com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,615,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its stake in JD.Com by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 228,351 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,092,000 after purchasing an additional 54,145 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in JD.Com by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,480,324 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $87,382,000 after purchasing an additional 363,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in JD.Com during the fourth quarter worth $390,517,000. Institutional investors own 40.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ JD opened at $40.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.09 and a beta of 0.96. JD.Com has a twelve month low of $25.48 and a twelve month high of $45.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.37 and a 200 day moving average of $35.50.

JD.Com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

