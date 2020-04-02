$201.71 Million in Sales Expected for Forum Energy Technologies Inc (NYSE:FET) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Forum Energy Technologies Inc (NYSE:FET) will post sales of $201.71 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Forum Energy Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $203.10 million and the lowest is $199.04 million. Forum Energy Technologies posted sales of $271.80 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Forum Energy Technologies will report full year sales of $797.50 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $666.25 million to $880.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $798.78 million, with estimates ranging from $597.99 million to $975.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Forum Energy Technologies.

Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Forum Energy Technologies had a negative return on equity of 2.81% and a negative net margin of 59.28%. The firm had revenue of $199.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.96 million.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Forum Energy Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Barclays cut shares of Forum Energy Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Forum Energy Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Tudor Pickering cut shares of Forum Energy Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut shares of Forum Energy Technologies to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.09.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FET. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Forum Energy Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 77.8% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,896 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 11,332 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Forum Energy Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $198,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 167.7% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 160,557 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 100,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 89.6% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 164,916 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 77,940 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FET opened at $0.16 on Thursday. Forum Energy Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.15 and a twelve month high of $6.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $19.90 million, a PE ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

About Forum Energy Technologies

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes products to the oil and natural gas industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Drilling & Subsea, Completions, and Production & Infrastructure. The Drilling & Subsea segment designs and manufactures products, and provides related services to the drilling, energy subsea construction and service markets, and other markets, such as alternative energy, defense, and communications.

