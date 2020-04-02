$205.70 Million in Sales Expected for Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH) will announce $205.70 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Enphase Energy’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $204.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $206.61 million. Enphase Energy reported sales of $100.15 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 105.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Enphase Energy will report full year sales of $873.97 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $828.43 million to $947.30 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $929.40 million to $1.25 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Enphase Energy.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The semiconductor company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 25.81% and a return on equity of 62.83%. The business had revenue of $210.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 127.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price (up from $36.00) on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Enphase Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.08.

Shares of Enphase Energy stock opened at $29.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.60. Enphase Energy has a twelve month low of $9.15 and a twelve month high of $59.15. The firm has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.60 and a beta of 0.21.

In other news, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total transaction of $187,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 352,960 shares in the company, valued at $8,845,177.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thurman J. Rodgers sold 1,821,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.15, for a total transaction of $96,802,413.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,039 shares in the company, valued at $1,756,022.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,869,131 shares of company stock worth $99,330,379 over the last quarter. 12.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,976,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,256,918 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,843,000 after purchasing an additional 32,112 shares in the last quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $327,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 268,301 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,011,000 after buying an additional 7,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 166,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,349,000 after buying an additional 8,836 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.07% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter that converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

