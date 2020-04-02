$243.39 Million in Sales Expected for Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV) to post $243.39 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Envestnet’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $245.10 million and the lowest is $242.63 million. Envestnet reported sales of $199.67 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 21.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Envestnet will report full year sales of $1.01 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $960.72 million to $1.04 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Envestnet.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.03). Envestnet had a positive return on equity of 8.20% and a negative net margin of 1.90%. The company had revenue of $239.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.68 million.

ENV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on Envestnet from $95.00 to $87.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Envestnet in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Compass Point downgraded Envestnet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Envestnet from $96.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Envestnet from to in a report on Friday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.58.

In other news, CTO Scott D. Grinis sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.01, for a total transaction of $1,080,150.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 60,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,377,487.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Peter D’arrigo sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.67, for a total value of $363,350.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,840 shares in the company, valued at $4,130,562.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 131,744 shares of company stock worth $9,541,595 over the last three months. 4.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Envestnet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,580,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Envestnet by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,175,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $81,827,000 after acquiring an additional 188,990 shares during the period. Strycker View Capital LLC acquired a new position in Envestnet during the fourth quarter worth $12,161,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Envestnet by 56.1% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 450,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,335,000 after purchasing an additional 161,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Envestnet by 70.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 344,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,966,000 after purchasing an additional 142,631 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ENV opened at $49.03 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.72 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Envestnet has a 12 month low of $46.86 and a 12 month high of $87.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.63.

Envestnet Company Profile

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet and Envestnet | Yodlee segments. The company's product and services suites include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as sells data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; Envestnet | Retirement Solutions, which offer a suite of services for advisor-sold retirement plans; and Envestnet | Portfolio Management Consultants that provide research, due diligence, and consulting services to assist advisors in creating investment solutions for their clients, and patented portfolio overlay and tax optimization services.

