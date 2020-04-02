2,628,704 Shares in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Bought by Norges Bank

Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,628,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $235,611,000. Norges Bank owned 0.82% of Republic Services as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RSG. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the first quarter worth $130,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Republic Services by 104.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 143,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,570,000 after acquiring an additional 73,568 shares in the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in Republic Services during the third quarter worth about $17,310,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Republic Services by 88.7% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 7,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 3,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Republic Services by 9.4% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,679 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,213,000 after acquiring an additional 4,175 shares in the last quarter. 58.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RSG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. CIBC assumed coverage on Republic Services in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Republic Services from to in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer upgraded Republic Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $102.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.82.

Shares of NYSE:RSG traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $73.87. The company had a trading volume of 350,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,152,369. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $88.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.90. The stock has a market cap of $23.96 billion, a PE ratio of 22.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.66. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.37 and a 1-year high of $100.91.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 10.42%. On average, research analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.50%.

In other Republic Services news, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.78, for a total transaction of $183,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $751,311.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Brian A. Bales sold 21,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.16, for a total value of $2,116,080.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,468,640.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 34,254 shares of company stock worth $3,353,829. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

