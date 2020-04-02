2,722,672 Shares in Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) Purchased by Norges Bank

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,722,672 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,985,000. Norges Bank owned about 0.81% of Fortive at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FTV. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Fortive in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Fortive during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fortive during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Fortive by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in Fortive during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. 82.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Fortive news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 1,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.77, for a total transaction of $129,392.58. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,705 shares in the company, valued at $2,117,567.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 2,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.46, for a total value of $211,998.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $556,124.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 144,089 shares of company stock valued at $11,074,434. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FTV traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $55.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 581,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,940,234. Fortive Corp has a fifty-two week low of $37.31 and a fifty-two week high of $89.48. The company has a market capitalization of $18.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.25 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.67.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. Fortive had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 10.09%. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Fortive Corp will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. Fortive’s payout ratio is 8.05%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Fortive from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Fortive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Cowen upgraded Fortive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Fortive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.31.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications.

