2,840,964 Shares in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Bought by Norges Bank

Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,840,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $240,971,000. Norges Bank owned 0.92% of Discover Financial Services at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DFS. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 122.4% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Truewealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 861.1% during the fourth quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the third quarter worth $55,000. 86.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DFS shares. Imperial Capital reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a target price (down previously from ) on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine downgraded Discover Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 target price on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Monday, March 16th. Nomura raised Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $82.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Monday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.88.

In other Discover Financial Services news, CFO John Greene purchased 3,377 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $73.84 per share, for a total transaction of $249,357.68. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,030,747.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Wanjiku Juanita Walcott acquired 3,400 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $73.95 per share, for a total transaction of $251,430.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,149 shares in the company, valued at $6,740,468.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 21,777 shares of company stock valued at $1,612,588 in the last 90 days. 0.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Discover Financial Services stock traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $31.00. 1,497,949 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,838,662. The company has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.80. Discover Financial Services has a 1 year low of $23.25 and a 1 year high of $92.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 26.59% and a net margin of 20.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.03 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 8.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 19th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.38%.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: What is the Beige Book?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS).

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.