$31.87 Million in Sales Expected for Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) will announce sales of $31.87 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Fiverr International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $31.24 million and the highest is $32.50 million. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fiverr International will report full-year sales of $137.18 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $133.36 million to $140.99 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $175.96 million, with estimates ranging from $172.69 million to $179.22 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Fiverr International.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.23. Fiverr International had a negative net margin of 31.32% and a negative return on equity of 21.74%. The firm had revenue of $29.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.70 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FVRR. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Fiverr International from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fiverr International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Fiverr International from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Fiverr International from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fiverr International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.78.

NYSE FVRR opened at $24.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.95. Fiverr International has a 52-week low of $17.11 and a 52-week high of $44.25. The company has a market cap of $758.76 million and a PE ratio of -20.53.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Fiverr International in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Fiverr International by 75.9% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fiverr International by 71.3% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 262,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,171,000 after buying an additional 109,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Fiverr International by 641.0% in the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 444,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,447,000 after buying an additional 384,574 shares during the last quarter. 39.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fiverr International Company Profile

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 200 categories in 8 verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and technology, business, and lifestyle.

