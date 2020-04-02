32,161 Shares in PennyMac Financial Services Inc (NYSE:PFSI) Acquired by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services Inc (NYSE:PFSI) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 32,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 76.5% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services during the third quarter worth about $133,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $156,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.72% of the company’s stock.

Get PennyMac Financial Services alerts:

In related news, CFO Andrew S. Chang bought 35,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.60 per share, with a total value of $594,960.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stanford L. Kurland sold 15,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.21, for a total value of $573,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 116,227 shares of company stock worth $4,168,354. 22.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PFSI stock opened at $18.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.86. PennyMac Financial Services Inc has a 12 month low of $13.14 and a 12 month high of $39.57.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.31. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 21.09% and a net margin of 26.60%. The business had revenue of $490.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.75 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PennyMac Financial Services Inc will post 8.19 EPS for the current year.

PFSI has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. JMP Securities upgraded shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Wedbush increased their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered PennyMac Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.13.

About PennyMac Financial Services

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loan Production, Loan Servicing, and Investment Management. The Loan Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of mortgage loans.

Recommended Story: Death Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PennyMac Financial Services Inc (NYSE:PFSI).

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.