33,514 Shares in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Purchased by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 33,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,457,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Nordson as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NDSN. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Nordson by 15,587.0% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,116,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,998,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103,308 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Nordson by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 256,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,704,000 after purchasing an additional 2,988 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Nordson by 252.1% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 192,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,316,000 after purchasing an additional 137,694 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Nordson by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 171,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,917,000 after purchasing an additional 40,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Nordson by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 170,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,690,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.52% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NDSN. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Nordson in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $188.00 target price on shares of Nordson in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. DA Davidson raised shares of Nordson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Nordson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Nordson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.17.

In related news, Director Michael F. Hilton sold 17,436 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.02, for a total transaction of $2,981,904.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Gregory A. Thaxton sold 3,041 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.07, for a total transaction of $495,895.87. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,798,931.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,977 shares of company stock valued at $3,721,896. Corporate insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NDSN opened at $125.01 on Thursday. Nordson Co. has a 12 month low of $96.46 and a 12 month high of $180.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $142.66 and a 200-day moving average of $155.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The company has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.14.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $494.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.96 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 15.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nordson Co. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.89%.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. Its Adhesive Dispensing Systems segment provides dispensing, coating, and laminating systems for adhesives, lotions, liquids, and fibers to disposable products and roll goods; automated adhesive dispensing systems used in packaged goods industries; components and systems used in the thermoplastic melt stream; and product assembly systems for use in paper and paperboard converting applications, and manufacturing roll goods, as well as for the assembly of plastic, metal, and wood products.

