$339.50 Million in Sales Expected for Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) will announce sales of $339.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Barnes Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $331.00 million and the highest is $348.60 million. Barnes Group posted sales of $376.69 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, April 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Barnes Group will report full year sales of $1.40 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.46 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $1.52 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Barnes Group.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. Barnes Group had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The business had revenue of $370.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Barnes Group from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Barnes Group in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Barnes Group in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Barnes Group from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their price target on shares of Barnes Group from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.58.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Barnes Group by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,929,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $119,552,000 after acquiring an additional 208,157 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Barnes Group by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 431,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,723,000 after acquiring an additional 75,700 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Barnes Group during the 4th quarter worth $35,917,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Barnes Group during the 4th quarter worth $4,647,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Barnes Group by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 613,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,023,000 after acquiring an additional 19,917 shares in the last quarter. 89.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

B opened at $37.29 on Thursday. Barnes Group has a twelve month low of $30.22 and a twelve month high of $68.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.07. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 12.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.39.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Barnes Group’s payout ratio is currently 19.94%.

Barnes Group Company Profile

Barnes Group Inc operates as an industrial and aerospace manufacturer, and service provider in the United States and internationally. Its Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems for applications serving various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

