3,770,151 Shares in Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) Bought by Norges Bank

Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,770,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $222,627,000. Norges Bank owned about 0.75% of Public Service Enterprise Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 91,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,414,000 after purchasing an additional 6,997 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter valued at $349,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 170,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,065,000 after buying an additional 8,628 shares in the last quarter. First American Bank purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter valued at $3,083,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter valued at $1,194,000. 69.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PEG traded up $1.94 on Thursday, reaching $44.73. 906,127 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,287,985. The stock has a market cap of $22.69 billion, a PE ratio of 13.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.52. Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.75 and a twelve month high of $63.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 11.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. This is a positive change from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is presently 59.76%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PEG. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.28.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CFO Daniel J. Cregg sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total value of $36,618.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,201,826.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

