$38.40 Million in Sales Expected for Digital Turbine Inc (NASDAQ:APPS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Digital Turbine Inc (NASDAQ:APPS) to announce $38.40 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Digital Turbine’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $38.39 million to $38.40 million. Digital Turbine reported sales of $27.19 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 41.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, June 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Digital Turbine will report full-year sales of $137.78 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $137.76 million to $137.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $221.24 million, with estimates ranging from $220.60 million to $221.88 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Digital Turbine.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). Digital Turbine had a positive return on equity of 28.03% and a negative net margin of 5.35%. The business had revenue of $36.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.58 million.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. National Securities assumed coverage on shares of Digital Turbine in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. B. Riley cut their price objective on Digital Turbine from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Digital Turbine from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Digital Turbine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.30.

Shares of Digital Turbine stock opened at $4.07 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.84. Digital Turbine has a 52 week low of $3.30 and a 52 week high of $9.13. The stock has a market cap of $373.85 million, a PE ratio of -45.22 and a beta of 1.62.

In other news, CTO Christine Collins sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.91, for a total value of $138,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William Gordon Stone III bought 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.02 per share, for a total transaction of $87,750.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 69,500 shares of company stock worth $443,885. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,847,792 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,175,000 after purchasing an additional 123,004 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,146,781 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,177,000 after buying an additional 243,863 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 971,384 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,925,000 after buying an additional 31,638 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 763,680 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,445,000 after buying an additional 213,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 753.6% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 718,735 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,125,000 after buying an additional 634,535 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

Digital Turbine Company Profile

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication solutions for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers, and other third parties worldwide. The company offers Ignite, a mobile application management software to control, manage, and monetize the applications that are installed on mobile devices and professional services directly related to the ignite platform.

