$397.76 Million in Sales Expected for SLM Corp (NASDAQ:SLM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect SLM Corp (NASDAQ:SLM) to post sales of $397.76 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for SLM’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $391.88 million and the highest estimate coming in at $406.00 million. SLM posted sales of $402.28 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SLM will report full year sales of $1.58 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.55 billion to $1.61 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.46 billion to $1.69 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow SLM.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The credit services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. SLM had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 20.27%. The company had revenue of $419.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of SLM from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.50 price target on shares of SLM in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of SLM from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of SLM from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of SLM in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.90.

In other news, Director Earl A. Goode sold 7,323 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.24, for a total transaction of $82,310.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in SLM by 6.7% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 23,214 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in SLM by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 83,614 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in SLM by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,449 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,864 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in SLM by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 16,808 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 2,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in SLM in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. 96.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SLM opened at $6.76 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. SLM has a 12-month low of $5.60 and a 12-month high of $12.32. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.20, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.30.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. SLM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.45%.

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a saving, planning, and paying for college company in the United States. The company originates and services private education loans to students or their families. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high yield savings accounts; omnibus accounts; and a consumer savings network that provides financial rewards on everyday purchases to help families save for college.

