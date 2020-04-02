3DCoin Market Capitalization Hits $138,893.37 (3DC)

3DCoin (CURRENCY:3DC) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. In the last week, 3DCoin has traded 38.9% lower against the dollar. 3DCoin has a market capitalization of $138,893.37 and approximately $1.00 worth of 3DCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 3DCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000029 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and P2PB2B.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

CRYPTOBUCKS (CBUCKS) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000041 BTC.

TOKPIE (TKP) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded 119.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

NairaX (NIRX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Wallet Plus X (WPX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000086 BTC.

CoinHe Token (CHT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001880 BTC.

3DCoin Coin Profile

3DCoin (CRYPTO:3DC) is a coin. 3DCoin’s total supply is 76,477,814 coins and its circulating supply is 70,188,120 coins. 3DCoin’s official Twitter account is @

. 3DCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@Districts_io. The Reddit community for 3DCoin is /r/3dcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. 3DCoin’s official website is www.3dcoin.io.

Buying and Selling 3DCoin

3DCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and P2PB2B. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 3DCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 3DCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 3DCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

