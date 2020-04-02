3M Co (NYSE:MMM) Shares Purchased by Birch Capital Management LLC

Birch Capital Management LLC boosted its position in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 47.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,956 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,175 shares during the quarter. 3M comprises about 2.0% of Birch Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Birch Capital Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in 3M by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 10,900 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH raised its stake in 3M by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 188,544 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC acquired a new position in 3M in the 4th quarter valued at about $626,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in 3M in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,117,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in 3M by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,375 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. 68.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MMM shares. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of 3M from $172.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of 3M from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $143.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.31.

In other 3M news, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.17, for a total value of $994,812.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,563,982.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 1,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.19, for a total value of $311,159.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,873.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,123 shares of company stock valued at $2,748,744. 0.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MMM traded up $4.77 during trading on Thursday, reaching $137.91. 3,777,406 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,738,088. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.41. 3M Co has a 12-month low of $114.04 and a 12-month high of $219.75. The firm has a market cap of $78.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $146.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.51.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.15). 3M had a return on equity of 51.39% and a net margin of 14.22%. The firm had revenue of $8.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that 3M Co will post 8.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.44. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.62%.

3M Company Profile

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

