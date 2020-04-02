$457.27 Million in Sales Expected for Covanta Holding Corp (NYSE:CVA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Covanta Holding Corp (NYSE:CVA) will announce $457.27 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Covanta’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $453.80 million and the highest is $461.00 million. Covanta reported sales of $453.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Covanta will report full-year sales of $1.91 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.89 billion to $1.93 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.92 billion to $1.97 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Covanta.

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The energy company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $485.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.43 million. Covanta had a net margin of 0.53% and a return on equity of 2.46%. The company’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CVA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Covanta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Covanta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

NYSE CVA opened at $8.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.00 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.36 and a 200-day moving average of $14.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.63. Covanta has a 1-year low of $7.58 and a 1-year high of $18.38.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. Covanta’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,428.57%.

In other Covanta news, Director Robert S. Silberman acquired 20,000 shares of Covanta stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.71 per share, with a total value of $194,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 120,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,165,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CVA. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Covanta during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of Covanta during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Covanta during the third quarter worth $58,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Covanta during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Covanta during the fourth quarter worth $83,000. 79.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Covanta

Covanta Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides waste and energy services to municipal entities primarily in the United States and Canada. It owns and operates infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy, as well as engages in related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy production businesses.

