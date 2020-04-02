4,807,784 Shares in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) Bought by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,807,784 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $270,774,000. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.63% of Truist Financial as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TFC. State Street Corp bought a new position in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth $3,326,227,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,666,761,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,877,153,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,698,203,000. Finally, Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,606,641,000. 71.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TFC opened at $28.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $41.48 billion, a PE ratio of 7.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.25. Truist Financial Corporation has a one year low of $24.01 and a one year high of $56.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 10.03%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Truist Financial Corporation will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 4,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.82, for a total transaction of $266,260.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on TFC. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Truist Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $57.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.57.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

