$49.40 Million in Sales Expected for Scorpio Bulkers Inc (NYSE:SALT) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Scorpio Bulkers Inc (NYSE:SALT) will announce sales of $49.40 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Scorpio Bulkers’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $46.65 million and the highest estimate coming in at $53.24 million. Scorpio Bulkers reported sales of $50.35 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Scorpio Bulkers will report full year sales of $240.01 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $231.68 million to $250.06 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $258.74 million, with estimates ranging from $226.73 million to $275.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Scorpio Bulkers.

Get Scorpio Bulkers alerts:

Scorpio Bulkers (NYSE:SALT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The shipping company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.53. Scorpio Bulkers had a net margin of 20.03% and a return on equity of 3.68%. The business had revenue of $60.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SALT shares. Pareto Securities raised shares of Scorpio Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Scorpio Bulkers from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Scorpio Bulkers from $9.50 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Fearnley Fonds lowered shares of Scorpio Bulkers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Scorpio Bulkers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.42.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Scorpio Bulkers in the fourth quarter worth $6,031,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Scorpio Bulkers by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 951,636 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,786,000 after acquiring an additional 5,344 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Scorpio Bulkers by 64.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 726,353 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,416,000 after acquiring an additional 285,141 shares in the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Scorpio Bulkers in the third quarter worth $344,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Scorpio Bulkers in the fourth quarter worth $87,000. Institutional investors own 37.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SALT stock opened at $2.18 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Scorpio Bulkers has a 1 year low of $1.82 and a 1 year high of $7.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.73.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. Scorpio Bulkers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.72%.

Scorpio Bulkers Company Profile

Scorpio Bulkers Inc, a shipping company, owns and operates dry bulk carriers worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers. The company owns and operates 55 vessels, including 54 wholly-owned or finance leased drybulk vessels comprising 17 Kamsarmax vessels and 37 Ultramax vessels; and 1 time chartered-in Ultramax vessel.

Read More: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Scorpio Bulkers (SALT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Scorpio Bulkers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scorpio Bulkers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.