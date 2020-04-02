4NEW Trading 8.3% Lower Over Last Week (KWATT)

4NEW (CURRENCY:KWATT) traded 8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 2nd. In the last week, 4NEW has traded down 8.3% against the US dollar. One 4NEW token can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex, IDEX, Exrates and Cobinhood. 4NEW has a market cap of $7,781.69 and approximately $91.00 worth of 4NEW was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002654 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015020 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $171.30 or 0.02568511 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.98 or 0.00194607 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 91.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00045625 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00034767 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000176 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

4NEW Token Profile

4NEW’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,152,763 tokens. The Reddit community for 4NEW is /r/4newNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. 4NEW’s official website is 4new.io. 4NEW’s official Twitter account is @4newcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling 4NEW

4NEW can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, IDEX, BitForex, Exrates, Cobinhood and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 4NEW directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 4NEW should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 4NEW using one of the exchanges listed above.

