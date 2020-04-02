$50.99 Million in Sales Expected for Imax Corp (NYSE:IMAX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Imax Corp (NYSE:IMAX) will report $50.99 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Imax’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $58.85 million and the lowest is $41.62 million. Imax posted sales of $80.20 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 36.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, April 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Imax will report full year sales of $296.29 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $245.00 million to $359.84 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $383.22 million, with estimates ranging from $332.30 million to $404.44 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Imax.

Get Imax alerts:

Imax (NYSE:IMAX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $124.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.40 million. Imax had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 11.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. MKM Partners dropped their price target on shares of Imax to and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Imax to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price target (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Imax in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Benchmark downgraded shares of Imax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Imax from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.56.

In related news, CEO Richard L. Gelfond purchased 25,000 shares of Imax stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.16 per share, with a total value of $179,000.00. Also, VP Robert D. Lister purchased 5,000 shares of Imax stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.16 per share, with a total value of $35,800.00. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,744 shares of company stock valued at $549,390. Insiders own 20.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Imax by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,715,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,050,000 after acquiring an additional 86,464 shares during the last quarter. Pembroke Management LTD lifted its position in Imax by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 1,084,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,161,000 after acquiring an additional 93,822 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Imax by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,067,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,805,000 after acquiring an additional 21,456 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Imax in the fourth quarter valued at $21,624,000. Finally, Becker Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Imax by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,000,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,447,000 after acquiring an additional 33,160 shares during the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:IMAX opened at $8.38 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.00. The company has a market cap of $523.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.96. Imax has a 52 week low of $6.01 and a 52 week high of $25.75.

Imax Company Profile

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company that specializes in motion picture technologies and presentations worldwide. It offers cinematic solution comprising proprietary software, theater architecture, and equipment. The company engages in Digital Re-Mastering (DMR) of films into the IMAX format for exhibition in the IMAX theater network; the provision of IMAX premium theater systems to exhibitor customers through sales, long-term leases, and joint revenue sharing arrangements; the distribution of documentary films; the provision of production technical support and film post-production services; the ownership and operation of IMAX theaters; and the provision of camera and other miscellaneous items rental services.

Featured Article: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Imax (IMAX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Imax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.