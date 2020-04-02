$53.88 Million in Sales Expected for First Foundation Inc (NASDAQ:FFWM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect First Foundation Inc (NASDAQ:FFWM) to post $53.88 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for First Foundation’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $53.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $54.50 million. First Foundation reported sales of $49.51 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Foundation will report full year sales of $224.41 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $218.00 million to $231.62 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $237.31 million, with estimates ranging from $230.00 million to $252.65 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for First Foundation.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $54.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.80 million. First Foundation had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 9.48%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Foundation from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Foundation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of First Foundation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of First Foundation in a report on Monday, March 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of First Foundation from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

In related news, CFO John Michel sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.47, for a total value of $623,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,000 shares in the company, valued at $461,390. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott F. Kavanaugh bought 2,658 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.40 per share, with a total value of $27,643.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $728,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 5,314 shares of company stock valued at $65,237. Insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFWM. FMR LLC grew its holdings in First Foundation by 6.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,000,694 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,289,000 after purchasing an additional 247,100 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in First Foundation by 228.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 36,083 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 25,082 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in First Foundation by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 60,925 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in First Foundation by 121.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 308,825 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,717,000 after purchasing an additional 169,325 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in First Foundation by 29.3% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,018 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 3,175 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FFWM opened at $9.76 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $457.45 million, a P/E ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.49. First Foundation has a 12-month low of $8.01 and a 12-month high of $17.64.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 4th. This is an increase from First Foundation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. First Foundation’s payout ratio is 22.40%.

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Banking; and Investment Management and Wealth Planning. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and lines of credit, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and lines of credit, and home equity lines of credit.

